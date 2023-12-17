Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,424 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $151.00 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

