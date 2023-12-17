Greylin Investment Management Inc Acquires 110,274 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,274 shares during the quarter. Nordic American Tankers accounts for about 0.8% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 8.1 %

NAT stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.13. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.