Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $1,191,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $1,191,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

