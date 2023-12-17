Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires 5,957 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $497,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $114,400,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

