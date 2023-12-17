13,875 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

