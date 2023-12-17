Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

