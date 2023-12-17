Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $418.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $426.37. The stock has a market cap of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

