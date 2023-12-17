WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of SPS Commerce worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $184.60 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,186 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

