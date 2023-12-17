Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,165,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after buying an additional 1,236,131 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

