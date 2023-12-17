Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after buying an additional 5,910,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,448,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

