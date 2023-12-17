Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,153 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN opened at $19.85 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Further Reading

