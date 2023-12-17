Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,988 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,024,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,236,000 after buying an additional 97,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,858,000 after buying an additional 88,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

