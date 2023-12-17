InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,319 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 13,181 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of InMode by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of InMode by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.26. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INMD

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.