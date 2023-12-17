Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Uranium Energy worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,856 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.