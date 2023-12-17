280,000 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Purchased by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.3% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,198,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,148,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,890,000 after buying an additional 1,711,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

