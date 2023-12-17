Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.82

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.82 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.53). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 621,813 shares traded.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.57. The firm has a market cap of £129.16 million and a PE ratio of 250.00.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is presently 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.