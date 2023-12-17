Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.82

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.82 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.53). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 621,813 shares traded.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.57. The firm has a market cap of £129.16 million and a PE ratio of 250.00.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is presently 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

