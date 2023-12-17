Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,512 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

