Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Holdings Raised by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 1.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

