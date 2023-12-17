Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.18. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 312,504 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
