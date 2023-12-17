Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires 736 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up 1.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $216.64 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.89 and a 1-year high of $227.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

