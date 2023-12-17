Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises 1.8% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Atkore worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $3,618,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $2,542,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 13.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,238,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average is $142.86. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

