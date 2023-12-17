M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $104.33 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

