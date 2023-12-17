Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.