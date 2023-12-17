Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.18. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,277 shares.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Down 12.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.
