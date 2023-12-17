Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is FIDELIS iM LLC’s Largest Position

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

