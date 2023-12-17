912 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $270.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

