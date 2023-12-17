Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as low as C$1.34. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of C$28.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.129981 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 15th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

