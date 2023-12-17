Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 196,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $225.59 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.43.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

