iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

