iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after purchasing an additional 480,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 690,313 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

