iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 5.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 174.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $3,771,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

