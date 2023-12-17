Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.