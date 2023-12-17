Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.12

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.12 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.98). Marwyn Value Investors shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.98), with a volume of 40,614 shares trading hands.

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 45,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Marwyn Value Investors

About Marwyn Value Investors

In related news, insider Peter Rioda acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,670.35). 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

