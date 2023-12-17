Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.57

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.57 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 40.44 ($0.51). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 8,695 shares.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £26.95 million, a PE ratio of -3,950.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Alan Olby bought 19,577 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £6,851.95 ($8,601.49). In other news, insider Neil Campbell acquired 7,616 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,437.12 ($3,059.40). Also, insider Alan Olby acquired 19,577 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £6,851.95 ($8,601.49). 26.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.