iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lifted by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

