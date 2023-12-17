American National Bank Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American National Bank increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.67.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

