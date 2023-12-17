Sterling Investment Management LLC Buys 9,506 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.6% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after buying an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

