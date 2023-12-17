News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,259 shares during the quarter. News comprises approximately 1.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.41% of News worth $49,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,637,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,267,000 after buying an additional 135,911 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of News by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in News by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,547,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NWS stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

