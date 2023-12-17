M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

CRM stock opened at $261.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average of $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.