Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys 76,990 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 188.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76,990 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for 0.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

