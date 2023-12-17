M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 177 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

