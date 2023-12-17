M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

