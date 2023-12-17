Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $69.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1574 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

