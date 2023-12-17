M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $199,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $472.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

