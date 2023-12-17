M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.84.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

