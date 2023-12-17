Verum Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Verum Partners LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $132.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

