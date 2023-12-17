FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.