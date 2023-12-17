FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

