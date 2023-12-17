Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 181.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.6 %

FIS opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

