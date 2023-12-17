Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.88. The stock has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $881.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

